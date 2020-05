EE.UU. pisa el acelerador de la reapertura entre esperanzas de lograr vacuna

People wearing masks check their cellphones along Astor Place in New York, USA, 18 May 2020. New York City remains the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the US. EFE/EPA/Jason Szenes

People walk next to the re-opening Juan Valdez cafe in City Plaza shopping center in Doral, Florida, USA, 18 May 2020. Florida Governor issued Executive Order that allows the re-opening of some businesses in Florida. EFE/EPA/Cristobal Herrera