California relaja aun más sus restricciones para acelerar la reapertura

A view during quick media tour of a new COVID-19 testing site at Allen Temple Baptist Church in Oakland, California, USA, 18 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Vehicles line up near a quarter of a mile away to register and pick up food provided by Second Harvest of Silicon Valley during an Emergency Relief Drive Through Food Pantry distributed by Hope Miniestries in Daly City, California, USA. EFE/EPA/John G. Mabanglo