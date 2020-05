Nueva Jersey relaja distanciamiento social y reabre sitios de recreo

People lie on the beach with space between them in Asbury Park, New Jersey, USA, on 22 May 2020. Beaches in New Jersey are reopening today in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, which traditionally marks the beginning of summer. EFE/EPA/Justin Lane

Benches that normally line the boardwalk are fenced off so they cannot be used as people walk past in Asbury Park, New Jersey, USA, on 22 May 2020. EFE/EPA/Justin Lane