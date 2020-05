El partido benéfico "The Match" genera cerca de seis millones de espectadores

A handout photo made available by Getty Images for The Match shows golfer Tiger Woods of the US playing a shot from the tenth tee during The Match: Champions for Charity at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, USA, 24 May 2020. EFE/EPA/MIKE EHRMANN

A handout photo made available by Getty Images for The Match shows former National Football League (NFL) player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after holing out from the fairway on the seventh hole during The Match: Champions for Charity at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, USA, 24 May 2020. EFE/EPA/MIKE EHRMANN