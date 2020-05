El FBI da "máxima prioridad" a la muerte de Floyd a manos de la policía

Protesters march during a third day of protests over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 28 May 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

A vendor sells food and water near boarded up businesses, as firefighters continue to put out smouldering businesses after a night of rioting and vandalism which followed a second day of protests over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 28 May 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY