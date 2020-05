Primer vuelo comercial tripulado llega a la Estación Espacial Internacional

A handout video-grabbed still image made available by NASA on 31 May 2020 shows SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft with NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley onboard on NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission approaching to dock to the International Space Station (ISS), 31 May 2020. EFE/EPA/NASA TV HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: NASA TV HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout video-grabbed still image made available by NASA on 31 May 2020 shows NASA astronauts Doug Hurley (foreground) and Bob Behnken call down to mission controllers for a report on their second flight day onboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission approaching to dock to the International Space Station (ISS), 31 May 2020. EFE/EPA/NASA TV HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: NASA TV HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY