EE.UU. entra en una violenta espiral ante la ausencia de liderazgo de Trump

Protesters confront police outside the White House during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody, in Washington, DC, USA, 31 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

People throw a United States flag on a fire during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody, near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 31 May 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW