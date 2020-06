Nuevas protestas en Nueva York tras saqueos nocturnos y pese a toque de queda

Protesters in Washington Square Park during a demonstration over the arrest in Minnesota of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in New York , New York, USA, 02 June 2020. EFE/EPA/Justin Lane

New York City Police officers are reflected in a mirror held by a protester in Washington Square Park during a demonstration over the arrest in Minnesota of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in New York , New York, USA, 02 June 2020. EFE/EPA/Justin Lane