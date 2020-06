Fiscal endurece cargos contra policía y acusa a otros 3 por muerte de Floyd

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announces he will increase the murder charge against Minneapolis police officer Derek Chavuin and file charges against three other officers at a news conference in St. Paul, Minnesota, USA, 03 June 2020. EFE/EPA/CRAIG LASSIG

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (R) announces he will increase the murder charge against Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and file charges against three other officers as Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman (L) looks on at a news conference in St. Paul, Minnesota, USA, 03 June 2020. EFE/EPA/CRAIG LASSIG