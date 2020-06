Cambian el nombre de una calle frente a la Casa Blanca a "Black Lives Matter"

A person stands in protest near the White House, where there have been of seven days of protests over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 June 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Signs on the previously vandalized AFL-CIO headquarters near the White House, where there have been of seven days of protests over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 June 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW