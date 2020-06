Récord de 3.207 casos acentúa riesgo de Florida como nuevo foco de COVID-19

The Florida Army National Guard's members conduct nasal swabs and Coronavirus tests at the testing Location at Hard Rock Cafe Miami's Super Bowl stadium's parking lot in Miami, Florida, USA, 18 June 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

The Florida Army National Guard's members conduct nasal swabs and Coronavirus tests at the testing Location at Hard Rock Cafe Miami's Super Bowl stadium's parking lot in Miami, Florida, USA, 18 June 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA