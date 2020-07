Trump y López Obrador no hablaron sobre inmigración ni frontera en su reunión

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (L) and US President Donald J. Trump (R) hold up joint declarations after being signed during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 08 July 2020. EFE/EPA/Al Drago / POOL

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, applauds during a signing ceremony with US President Donald J. Trump (not pictured) in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 08 July 2020. EFE/EPA/Al Drago / POOL