La Dragon Endeavour regesa a tierra

A handout photo made available by NASA shows SpaceX support teams are deployed on fast boats from the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship ahead of the landing of the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft with NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley onboard, in the Gulf of Mexico off the cost of Pensacola, Florida, USA, 02 August 2020. EFE/EPA/NASA/Bill Ingalls HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: (NASA/Bill Ingalls) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by NASA shows NASA astronaut and Crew Recovery Chief Shane Kimbrough, left, and NASA Chief Astronaut Pat Forrester watch as SpaceX support teams are deployed on fast boats from the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship ahead of the landing of the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft with NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley onboard, in the Gulf of Mexico off the cost of Pensacola, Florida, USA, 02 August 2020. EFE/EPA/NASA/Bill Ingalls HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: (NASA/Bill Ingalls) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES