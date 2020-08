Los demócratas echan un pulso a Trump por el nuevo paquete de rescate

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (L) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer deliver remarks to the news media following a meeting in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 03 August 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (2-R) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (R)deliver remarks to the news media following a meeting in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 03 August 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW