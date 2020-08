El Rockefeller reabre con la esperanza de atraer a los propios neoyorquinos

A woman visits the Observation Deck at Top of The Rock in Rockefeller Center during the reopening preview in New York, New York, USA, 06 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray

A view of New York City from the Observation Deck at Top of The Rock in Rockefeller Center during the reopening preview in New York, New York, USA, 06 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray