El Congreso se va de vacaciones sin acuerdo sobre alivio fiscal

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gestures beside a sign while discussing differences between Republican and Democratic proposals for a coronavirus stimulus package, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 13 August 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delivers brief remarks to members of the news media after leaving the Senate Floor on the way to his office, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 11 August 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS