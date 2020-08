Los demócratas confirman la nominación de Biden a la Presidencia

Convention co-chairperson and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett opens the second night of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 18 August 2020. EFE/EPA/BRIAN SNYDER / POOL

A framegrab from the Democratic National Convention Committee livestream showing Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer speaking near the Statue of Liverty during the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 18 August 2020. EFE/EPA/DNCC