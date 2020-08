Las repaerturas del Met y el MoMA resucitan la vida cultural de Nueva York

A person looks at works of art at Museum of Modern Art on the first day that the museum is reopening to the public in New York, New York, USA, 27 August 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

People look at works of art at Museum of Modern Art on the first day that the museum is reopening to the public in New York, New York, USA, 27 August 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE