Trump acepta candidatura republicana a la reelección como presidente de EE.UU

US President Donald J. Trump delivers his acceptance speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 27 August 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The crowd chants 'four more years' as Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump speaks during the closing night of the Republican National Convention, on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Leigh Vogel / POOL