Funcionarios de EEUU afirman que vacuna contra COVID-19 estará despolitizada

Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on vaccines and protecting public health during the coronavirus pandemic, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC, USA, 09 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Greg Nash / POOL

Surgeon General Jerome Adams listens to Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health, after a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on vaccines and protecting public health during the coronavirus pandemic, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC, USA, 09 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Greg Nash / POOL