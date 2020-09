Apple presenta nuevo reloj inteligente que mide el nivel de oxígeno en sangre

A handout video still image made available by Apple Inc. showing Apple Watch Series 6 featuring a revolutionary Blood Oxygen sensor and app during an Apple Event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, USA, 15 September 2020. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/APPLE / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

