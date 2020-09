Una jueza de California bloquea la orden del Gobierno de Trump contra WeChat

US President Donald J. Trump boards his motorcade to head to the Trump National Golf Club, from the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 September 2020. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

A sticker to let customers know store excepts payment over WeChat application (R) is seen on the store entrance doors in Shanghai, China, 20 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI