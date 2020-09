Siguen a la baja en Florida casos diarios de contagio y muertes por COVID-19

Miami Beach (United States), 21/09/2020.- A group of people talk in the middle of the walk side in the Little Havana, in Miami, Florida, USA, 21 September 2020. (Estados Unidos, La Habana) EFE/EPA/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich

People queue in their cars to get to the COVID-19 coronavirus testing service at the testing location at Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, 21 September 2020. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich