04 de octubre de 2020
Trump puede ser dado de alta este lunes si sigue mejorando ante COVID-19

04 de octubre de 2020
16:04
  • Commander Sean P. Conley (C), Physician to the President, gives an update on the condition of US President Donald J. Trump at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, 04 October 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL

  • Commander Sean P. Conley (C), Physician to the President, gives an update on the condition of US President Donald J. Trump at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, 04 October 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL

  • A handout image made available by the White House showing US President Donald Trump works in the Presidential Suite while receiving treatment after testing positive for the COVID-19, coronavirus disease at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, 03 October 2020. The President is at Walter Reed for treatment following he tested positive for COVID-19 on 02 October. EFE/EPA/JOYCE N. BOGHOSIA / THE WHITE HOUSE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Washington, 4 oct (EFE News).- El presidente, Donald Trump, puede recibir el alta de su convalecencia por COVID-19 este lunes, si sus síntomas siguen mejorando y se mantiene activo, con una saturación de oxígeno en sangre adecuada y sin fiebre, indicó Brian Garibaldi, uno de los miembros del equipo médico del hospital militar en el que se encuentra.

Garibaldi indicó este domingo en rueda de prensa desde el hospital militar de Walter Reed que si Trump mantiene su actividad, movilidad y se mantiene sin problemas respiratorios "podría ser dado de alta mañana".

"Está evolucionando muy bien y si continúa así volveremos a la Casa Blanca", añadió el médico personal del presidente, Sean Conley, quien confirmó que el mandatario fue conectado a oxígeno suplementario el viernes por la mañana al experimentar una caída de los niveles en sangre, una caída que se repitió con menor gravedad el sábado.

Histórico de noticias
El "Muro de las mentiras" de Trump

Nueva York, 4 oct (EFE News).- No está erigido en la frontera entre México y Estados Unidos, sino expuesto en un barrio de Nueva York, ni tampoco está...

04 de octubre de 2020
La ventaja de Biden sobre Trump se amplió tras el primer debate, según sondeo

Nueva York, 4 oct (EFE News).- La ventaja del candidato demócrata a la Casa Blanca, Joe Biden, se amplió a 14 puntos frente al presidente Donald Trump,...

04 de octubre de 2020
Trump puede ser dado de alta este lunes si sigue mejorando ante COVID-19

Washington, 4 oct (EFE News).- El presidente, Donald Trump, puede recibir el alta de su convalecencia por COVID-19 este lunes, si sus síntomas siguen...

04 de octubre de 2020
La tormenta Gamma toma fuerza al dejar Yucatán y salir al Golfo de México

Miami, 4 oct (EFE News).- La tormenta tropical Gamma se fortaleció ligeramente en las últimas horas después de dejar la mexicana península del Yucatán y...

04 de octubre de 2020
Los CDC no abalaron el cierre fronterizo con México por COVID-19

Nueva York, 3 oct (Efe News).- Los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC) no apoyaron en marzo pasado el cierre de la frontera de...

03 de octubre de 2020
Fuertes lluvias y vientos de Gamma afectan zona norte de Quintana Roo

Cancún (México) 3 oct (EFE).- Autoridades del estado de Quintana Roo, en el Caribe mexicano, informaron este sábado que se mantienen en alerta máxima por...

03 de octubre de 2020
Sergio García, colíder con un golpe de ventaja; Muñoz, decimocuarto

Jackson (Misisipí, EE.UU.), 3 oct (EFE).- El golfista español Sergio García entregó este sábado tarjeta de 66 golpes (-6) en la tercera ronda para sumar 202...

04 de octubre de 2020
El Senado retrasa su vuelta tras el positivo por COVID-19 de tres senadores

Washington, 3 oct (EFE News).- El líder de la mayoría republicana del Senado, Mitch McConell, anunció hoy que retrasará dos semanas la vuelta al trabajo de...

03 de octubre de 2020
Newton da positivo al coronavirus y no jugará contra los Chiefs

Foxborough (EE.UU.), 3 oct (EFE).- El mariscal de campo de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra, Cam Newton, dio positivo al coronavirus y está fuera para el...

03 de octubre de 2020
Acusan a pareja latina de someter a trabajo forzado a dos niñas guatemaltecas

Chicago (IL), 3 oct (EFE News).- Una pareja de guatemaltecos fue acusada de someter a trabajos forzados a dos niñas, de 11 y 17 años de edad y de la misma...

03 de octubre de 2020
Apuran los últimos días para registrar 150.000 votantes latinos en Arizona

Tucson (AZ), 3 oct (EFE News).- Grupos que promueven el voto latino en Arizona redoblan sus esfuerzos este fin de semana para tratar de registrar el mayor...

03 de octubre de 2020
Opositores a López Obrador extienden protesta a todo el Zócalo de México

México, 3 oct (EFE News).- Unos 5.000 opositores del presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, marcharon este sábado y lograron extender su...

03 de octubre de 2020
Dominicana Karla Breu deja todo por seguir sus sueños en la música pop

México, 3 oct (EFE News).- Tres años después de haber tomado una de las decisiones más difíciles de su vida, la cantante dominicana Karla Breu ve resultados...

03 de octubre de 2020
México vigila frontera sur ante posible arribo de migrantes en plena pandemia

Tapachula (México), 3 oct (EFE News).- México se alista para recibir la primera oleada migratoria durante la pandemia de la COVID-19 con un reforzamiento de...

03 de octubre de 2020
Florida suma 2.811 nuevos casos y 74 muertos por coronavirus

Miami, 3 oct (EFE News).- El Departamento de Salud de Florida informó este sábado de 2.811 nuevos casos confirmados y 74 fallecidos a consecuencia de la...

03 de octubre de 2020
Detienen al supuesto autor de disparo que mató a mujer mexicana en Nueva York

Nueva York, 3 oct (EFE News).- El supuesto autor del disparo que el pasado miércoles acabó con la vida de Bertha Arriaga, una mexicana de 43 años que murió...

03 de octubre de 2020
Trump evoluciona "muy bien", pero persisten las dudas sobre la enfermedad

Washington, 3 oct (EFE News).- El equipo médico que atiende al presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, en un hospital militar aseguró este sábado que el...

03 de octubre de 2020
Chatarreros de México venden metal abandonado por la obra del muro de Trump

Miami, 3 oct (EFE News).- Chatarreros en México están vendiendo escombros metálicos de la varda que está siendo reemplazada por el muro ordenado por el...

03 de octubre de 2020
President Trump tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)

Por Rachana Pradhan, Lauren Weber y Liz Szabo

03 de octubre de 2020
Incautan 2 toneladas de cocaína en dos operaciones en Puerto Rico

San Juan, 3 oct (EFE News).- Autoridades federales estadounidenses incautaron cerca de 2 toneladas de cocaína y 28 kilogramos de anfetaminas en las costas...

03 de octubre de 2020
Ricky Martin formará parte de la cinta "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey"

San Juan, 3 oct (EFE News).- El artista puertorriqueño Ricky Martin formará parte del grupo de actores que participarán en la película musical navideña...

03 de octubre de 2020
Sánchez brilla desde el montículo; Sierra y Tatis Jr. son protagonistas

Houston (EE.UU.), 2 oct (EFE).- El abridor derecho dominicano novato Sixto Sánchez, puso su firma en la serpentina en los juegos de la última jornada de...

03 de octubre de 2020
Fallece Gibson integrante del Salón de la Fama y ex lanzador de Cardenales

San Luis (EE.UU.), 2 oct (EFE).- El miembro del Salón de la Fama del Béisbol, el ex lanzador Bob Gibson, murió el viernes a los 84 años, confirmaron los...

03 de octubre de 2020
Marlins dan la sorpresa con barrida; Padres también van a serie de División

Houston (EE.UU.), 2 oct (EFE).- Los Marlins de Miami se encargaron de protagonizar la sorpresa en la jornada de postemporada de las Grandes Ligas al...

03 de octubre de 2020
