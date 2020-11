Varios heridos en un tiroteo en un centro comercial de Wisconsin

A television crew stands broadcasts after reports of multiple people shot at the Macy's department store in the MayFair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, USA, 20 November 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Armed law enforcement officers stand outside after reports of multiple people shot at the Macy's department store in the MayFair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, USA, 20 November 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY