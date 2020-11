EE.UU. celebra un triste Acción de Gracias en pleno repunte de la pandemia

The 'BOSS BABY' balloon floats down 7th Avenue in front of the Macy's flagship store during the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York, USA, 26 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

A member of the NYPD Counter Terrorism unit (L) stands guard while parade fans try and get a glimpse of the Macy's parade during the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York, USA, 26 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES