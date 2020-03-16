COMUNICADO OFICIAL



Iniciativa de comida 'Grab-n-Go' del Distrito Escolar del Condado de Jasper

La Iniciativa de Alimentación del Distrito Escolar del Condado de Jasper "Grab-n-Go" (vigente desde el lunes 16 al 31 de marzo de 2020) proporcionará almuerzo y desayuno. Más específicamente, los estudiantes recibirán dos comidas completas cada día. Por ejemplo, el lunes, los estudiantes recibirán almuerzo para el lunes y desayuno para el martes. Martes, los estudiantes recibirán almuerzo para el martes y desayuno para el miércoles. Este patrón se repetirá cada día. Habrá dos autobuses escolares dedicados al área de Hardeeville y dos autobuses escolares dedicados al área de Ridgeland.

A partir del lunes 16 y 31 de marzo de 2020, los autobuses escolares del Distrito Escolar del Condado de Jasper entregarán el almuerzo 'grab-n-go' (día actual) y el desayuno (al día siguiente) a las siguientes ubicaciones de 11:00 am a 1:00 pm, como sigue:

Ridgeland:

Baytree Apartments buildings 1-4

Carter’s Mill Estates One stop at the office and one near the rear of the MHP Sister’s Ferry Rd side

Logan Lane

Woodridge

Heron Crossing Apts

Northridge MHP

Roseland:

Capt Bill Rd. @ Dan’s Corner Store

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church

New World Baptist Church

Point South:

Kingdom Hall

Kress Rd. @ Hamilton

Mt. Pleasant Rd. @ McKay Point Rd.

Tillman:

Wagon Branch Community Center

St. John AME

Wagon Branch Road – back side of the loop

Tarboro:

Tarboro Community Center

New Destiny Center (454 Cal Causeway)

Cohen Rd.:

I think it is in the 800 block where there is a decent cluster of homes

Good Hope Baptist Church

Robertville:

Bethel Baptist Church

Head of Lee Lawyer Rd. @ Tye Branch

Pineland:

Fire station next to post office

Grays:

Pine Level Baptist Church

Cat Branch @ Pine Level Church Rd.

Rock Spring Baptist Church ( Possom Corner Rd.)

Rivershill Community Center

Gillisonville:

Courthouse @ Gillison Branch Rd.

Johnson Rd. @ Fox Ln.

Coosawhatchie Community Center

Strobhart Rd. @ Cherryhill Rd.

Second Euhaw Baptist Church

Beatons Store

Midway MHP – Office

Hardeeville:

Sgt. Jasper Park

Walsh Dr. Apartment Office

Jenny Green Office

Robin Roost Apartments Office

Azalea Gardens Office

The Old West Hardeeville Elementary School Campus ( Now the Old Royal Live Oaks Campus)

Stiney Rd. Fire Station

Deerfield Village

Purrysburg @ Old Charleston Rd.

Levy:

Station 25

Station 20

Agape Family Life Center

Rivers Edge @ Bellinger Hill

Coleman Loop at the Jehovah Church

Jamestown @ Jenkins Ave

Brown Derby

Toomerville Loop convenience center

