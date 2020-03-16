Iniciativa de comida 'Grab-n-Go' del Distrito Escolar del Condado de Jasper
COMUNICADO OFICIAL
Iniciativa de comida 'Grab-n-Go' del Distrito Escolar del Condado de Jasper
La Iniciativa de Alimentación del Distrito Escolar del Condado de Jasper "Grab-n-Go" (vigente desde el lunes 16 al 31 de marzo de 2020) proporcionará almuerzo y desayuno. Más específicamente, los estudiantes recibirán dos comidas completas cada día. Por ejemplo, el lunes, los estudiantes recibirán almuerzo para el lunes y desayuno para el martes. Martes, los estudiantes recibirán almuerzo para el martes y desayuno para el miércoles. Este patrón se repetirá cada día. Habrá dos autobuses escolares dedicados al área de Hardeeville y dos autobuses escolares dedicados al área de Ridgeland.
A partir del lunes 16 y 31 de marzo de 2020, los autobuses escolares del Distrito Escolar del Condado de Jasper entregarán el almuerzo 'grab-n-go' (día actual) y el desayuno (al día siguiente) a las siguientes ubicaciones de 11:00 am a 1:00 pm, como sigue:
Ridgeland:
Baytree Apartments buildings 1-4
Carter’s Mill Estates One stop at the office and one near the rear of the MHP Sister’s Ferry Rd side
Logan Lane
Woodridge
Heron Crossing Apts
Northridge MHP
Roseland:
Capt Bill Rd. @ Dan’s Corner Store
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
New World Baptist Church
Point South:
Kingdom Hall
Kress Rd. @ Hamilton
Mt. Pleasant Rd. @ McKay Point Rd.
Tillman:
Wagon Branch Community Center
St. John AME
Wagon Branch Road – back side of the loop
Tarboro:
Tarboro Community Center
New Destiny Center (454 Cal Causeway)
Cohen Rd.:
I think it is in the 800 block where there is a decent cluster of homes
Good Hope Baptist Church
Robertville:
Bethel Baptist Church
Head of Lee Lawyer Rd. @ Tye Branch
Pineland:
Fire station next to post office
Grays:
Pine Level Baptist Church
Cat Branch @ Pine Level Church Rd.
Rock Spring Baptist Church ( Possom Corner Rd.)
Rivershill Community Center
Gillisonville:
Courthouse @ Gillison Branch Rd.
Johnson Rd. @ Fox Ln.
Coosawhatchie Community Center
Strobhart Rd. @ Cherryhill Rd.
Second Euhaw Baptist Church
Beatons Store
Midway MHP – Office
Hardeeville:
Sgt. Jasper Park
Walsh Dr. Apartment Office
Jenny Green Office
Robin Roost Apartments Office
Azalea Gardens Office
The Old West Hardeeville Elementary School Campus ( Now the Old Royal Live Oaks Campus)
Stiney Rd. Fire Station
Deerfield Village
Purrysburg @ Old Charleston Rd.
Levy:
Station 25
Station 20
Agape Family Life Center
Rivers Edge @ Bellinger Hill
Coleman Loop at the Jehovah Church
Jamestown @ Jenkins Ave
Brown Derby
Toomerville Loop convenience center
