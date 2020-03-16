16 de marzo de 2020
niciativa de comida 'Grab-n-Go' del Distrito Escolar del Condado de Jasper

16 de marzo de 2020
14:02
Iniciativa de comida 'Grab-n-Go' del Distrito Escolar del Condado de Jasper

La Iniciativa de Alimentación del Distrito Escolar del Condado de Jasper "Grab-n-Go" (vigente desde el lunes 16 al 31 de marzo de 2020) proporcionará almuerzo y desayuno. Más específicamente, los estudiantes recibirán dos comidas completas cada día. Por ejemplo, el lunes, los estudiantes recibirán almuerzo para el lunes y desayuno para el martes. Martes, los estudiantes recibirán almuerzo para el martes y desayuno para el miércoles. Este patrón se repetirá cada día. Habrá dos autobuses escolares dedicados al área de Hardeeville y dos autobuses escolares dedicados al área de Ridgeland.

A partir del lunes 16 y 31 de marzo de 2020, los autobuses escolares del Distrito Escolar del Condado de Jasper entregarán el almuerzo 'grab-n-go' (día actual) y el desayuno (al día siguiente) a las siguientes ubicaciones de 11:00 am a 1:00 pm, como sigue:

 

Ridgeland:

Baytree Apartments buildings 1-4
Carter’s Mill Estates One stop at the office and one near the rear of the MHP Sister’s Ferry Rd side
Logan Lane
Woodridge
Heron Crossing Apts
Northridge MHP

 

Roseland:

Capt Bill Rd. @ Dan’s Corner Store
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
New World Baptist Church

 

Point South:

Kingdom Hall
Kress Rd. @ Hamilton
Mt. Pleasant Rd. @ McKay Point Rd.

 

Tillman:

Wagon Branch Community Center
St. John AME
Wagon Branch Road – back side of the loop

 

Tarboro:

Tarboro Community Center
New Destiny Center (454 Cal Causeway)

 

Cohen Rd.:

I think it is in the 800 block where there is a decent cluster of homes
Good Hope Baptist Church

 

Robertville:

Bethel Baptist Church
Head of Lee Lawyer Rd. @ Tye Branch

 

Pineland:

Fire station next to post office

 

Grays:

Pine Level Baptist Church
Cat Branch @ Pine Level Church Rd.
Rock Spring Baptist Church ( Possom Corner Rd.)
Rivershill Community Center

 

Gillisonville:

Courthouse @ Gillison Branch Rd.
Johnson Rd. @ Fox Ln.
Coosawhatchie Community Center

 

Strobhart Rd. @ Cherryhill Rd.
Second Euhaw Baptist Church
Beatons Store
Midway MHP – Office

 

Hardeeville:

Sgt. Jasper Park
Walsh Dr. Apartment Office
Jenny Green Office
Robin Roost Apartments Office
Azalea Gardens Office
The Old West Hardeeville Elementary School Campus ( Now the Old Royal Live Oaks Campus)
Stiney Rd. Fire Station
Deerfield Village
Purrysburg @ Old Charleston Rd.

 

Levy:

Station 25
Station 20
Agape Family Life Center
Rivers Edge @ Bellinger Hill
Coleman Loop at the Jehovah Church
Jamestown @ Jenkins Ave
Brown Derby
Toomerville Loop convenience center

 

¡Sigue todas las grandes cosas que suceden en JCSD en Facebook!
https://www.facebook.com/jcsd.net
