Andrea Segales, Administradora

Hola,

Mi nombre es Andrea Segales y soy la Administradora de La Isla Magazine desde hace más de 5 años. Estoy a cargo de mantener el buen funcionamiento administrativo de la revista, el área de cobranzas, redes sociales y varias otras tareas cotidianas dado que somos un equipo pequeño, pero vale mencionar muy unido.

Soy de nacionalidad peruana, culminé mis estudios de International Business Management / Negocios Internacionales con especialización en Marketing en la Universidad Ricardo Palma en Lima, Perú.

Estoy muy contenta de trabajar para La Isla Magazine que literalmente considero mi segundo hogar, aquí he desarrollado mi carrera y al mismo tiempo tengo la oportunidad de criar a mis dos hijos Lio y Paz con total flexibilidad, que es algo de lo cual siempre estaré agradecida. Disfruto el día a día conviviendo con mis compañeros de trabajo y desarrollando las diferentes actividades que tenemos como los festivales, eventos, fiestas, reuniones, etc.

Espero que sigan disfrutando e informándose con todas nuestras ediciones en las que trabajamos minuciosamente mes a mes con mucho cariño para todos ustedes. Mil gracias por su apoyo, me despido muy feliz de poder celebrar los 20 años de La Isla Magazine en este mes.

Hello,

My name is Andrea Segales and I am the Office Manager of La Isla Magazine, I have been working with the company for over 5 years. I oversee all the administrative function of the magazine, the collection area, social media and several other daily tasks as we are a small team, but it is worth mentioning that we are very close.

I am originally from Perú and I have a degree in International Business Management with a specialization in Marketing from the Ricardo Palma University in Lima, Perú.

I am very happy to work at La Isla Magazine that I literally consider it my second home, here I can develop my career while at the same time I also have the opportunity to raise my two children Lio and Paz with total flexibility, which is something I will always be grateful for. I enjoy working everyday with my coworkers and on different activities we have such as festivals, events, parties, meetings, etc.

I hope you continue to enjoy and inform yourself with all our editions in which we work diligently each month for all of you. I’ll end by saying, thank you very much for your support and happy to celebrate the 20 years of La Isla Magazine this month.