25 de Marzo Lista de restaurantes actualizada para HHI

Alerta HHP: Lista de restaurantes actualizada

25/03/2020

Como se prometió, a continuación hay una lista de restaurantes que aún están abiertos para llevar, recoger en la acera y / o entregar. Si hay un restaurante que ofrece estos servicios y no lo ve a continuación, envíe un correo electrónico a Leah Davis a ldavis@hhppoa.org. Actualizaremos esta lista y la enviaremos periódicamente a medida que las cosas evolucionen. ¡Gracias por apoyar a los locales cuando puedes!

Si está interesado en anunciar su restaurante en Plantation Living, comuníquese con Leah Davis (ldavis@hhppoa.org). Ella estará feliz de revisar diferentes opciones para usted. ¡El boletín se entrega a todos los hogares en Hilton Head Plantation (aproximadamente 4,200) el día 15 de cada mes!

Alfred's Restaurant - (843) 341-3117

Al's Aloha Kitchen - (843) 384-4444

A Lowcountry Backyard Restaurant - (843) 785-9273 (10% off takeout and gift certificates)

Annie O’s Kitchen - (843) 341-2664

Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe - (843) 785-7700 (10% off all orders)

Bad Biscuit - (843) 785-2423 (10% off takeout and gift certificates)

Bella Italia Pizza - (843) 689-5560

Black Marlin Bayside Grill - (843) 785-4950

Bonefish Grill - (843) 341-3772

British Open Pub (HHI & Bluffton both open) - (843) 686-6736

Captain Woody's -(843) 785-2400 (HHI location)

Carolina Coffee and Crumbs - (843) 342-4800

Catch 22 - (843) 785-6261

Chow Daddy's - (843) 757-2469

Dockside - (843) 785-3625

Dough Boys - (843) 686-2697

Downtown Deli - (843) 815-5005

ELA's on the Water - (843) 785-3030

FARM (Bluffton) - (843) 707-2041

Fat Baby's Pizza & Subs - (843) 842-4200

Fiesta Fresh (Port Royal Plaza) - 843-342-8808

FISH Casual Coastal Seafood - (843) 342-3474

Flora's Italian Cafe - (843) 842-8200 (5pm-8pm, Monday thru Saturday)

Frankie Bones - (843) 682-4455

Frosty Frog Cafe - (843) 686-3764

Frozen Moo - (843) 842-3131

Giuseppi's - (843) 785-4144 (Shelter Cove Location)

Giuseppi's -(843)671-5133 (Sea Pines Location)

Gruby's New York Deli - (843) 842-9111

Healthy Habit - 843-686-5600

Hilton Head Diner - (843) 686-2400

Hilton Head Social Bakery - (843) 715-3349

Hinchey's Chicago Bar - (843) 686-5959

Hinoki Japanese Restaurant - (843) 785-9800

HogsHead Kitchen - (843) 837-4647

Holy Tequila! - (843) 681-8226

Hudson's Seafood House - (843) 681-2772

Il Carpaccio Ristorante - (843) 342-9949

It's Greek To Me - (843) 842-4033

Jane Bistro & Bar - (843) 686-5696

Java Burrito Company - (843) 842-5282

Jersey Mikes - (843) 341-6800

LagerHead Tavern - (843) 681-2184 (Oyster Reef Golf Club)

LOCAL Pie - HHI number (843)842-PIES (7437) *Bluffton location open as well*

Main Street Cafe - (843) 689-3999

Mangiamo’s - (843) 682-2444

Marley's Shrimp & Burger Shack - (843) 686-5800

May River Grill - (843) 757-5755

Mellow Mushroom - (843) 686-2474

Michael Anthony's - (843) 785-6272 (Special curbside menu)

Mixx on Main - (843) 842-6499

Mulberry Street Trattoria - (843) 837-2426

Munchies Gr8 Bites (Main Street Village) 843-682-6227

New York City Pizza - (843) 689-2229 (North End Location - But All OPEN) Ask them about their 'Make Your Own Pizza Kit's' perfect for kids at home!

Nick's Steak and Seafood - (843) 686-2920 (BOGO Carry Out)

Nunzio - 843-715-2172

Okko - (843) 341-3377

Old Town Dispensary (Bluffton) 843-837-1893

Olive & Fig Mediterranean Kitchen - (843) 707-1934

Ombra Cucina Italiana - (843) 842-5505

One Hot Mama's - (843) 682-6262

Other Sister's Wine Bar -(843) 715-2004

Philly's Cafe and Deli - (843) 785-9966

Pizza CO. - (843) 681-7437

Plantation Cafe - (843) 342-4472

Pomodori - (843) 686-3100

Pool Bar Jims - (843) 785-5500 (10% off takeout and gift certificates)

Reilley's North End Pub - (843) 681-4153

Relish - (843) 715-0995

Roller's Liquor Store - (843) 842-1200 (Palmetto Bay Road Location)

Ruan Thai - (843) 681-3700

Santa Fe Cafe - (843) 785-3838

Sea Grass Grille - (843) 785-9990

SERG Takeout Kitchen - (843) 682-3663

Signe’s Restaurant - (866) 807-4463

Skillet's Cafe and Grill - (843) 785-3131

Slapfish - (843) 521-5830 (new to the South End of HHI!)

Sprout Momma - (843) 715-2649

Stack’s Pancakes - (843) 341-3347

Street Meet The American Tavern - (843) 842-2570

Sunset Grille - 843-689-6744

Thai Smile - (843) 815-2221

The Corner Perk - (843) 816-5674

The Cottage (Bluffton) - 843-757-0508

Crazy Crab (North End) - (843) 681-5021

The Ice Cream Cone (Coligny) - (843) 785-4440

The Juice Hive (Bluffton) - 843-757-2899

The Lucky Rooster Kitchen & Bar - (843) 681-3474 (For more details about their offerings check out their website https://www.luckyroosterhhi.com/pickup

The Pearl Kitchen & Bar (Bluffton) - (843) 757-5511

The Purple Cow - (843) 842-2570 (Ask them about their cookie decorating kits!)

The Sandbar Beach Eats - (843) 342-7263

Truffles - (843) 815-5551 (Sea Pines Location)

Tio's Latin American Kitchen (Shelter Cove) - (843) 842-8467

TJ's Take & Bake Pizza - 843-681-2900

Wayback Burgers - (843) 785-2650 (Download their app! $5.00 off $25.00)

Watusi Cafe - (843) 686-5200

Yummy House - (843) 681-5888