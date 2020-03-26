26 de marzo de 2020
25 de Marzo Lista de restaurantes actualizada para HHI

25 de marzo de 2020
20:08
25/03/2020

Como se prometió, a continuación hay una lista de restaurantes que aún están abiertos para llevar, recoger en la acera y / o entregar. Si hay un restaurante que ofrece estos servicios y no lo ve a continuación, envíe un correo electrónico a Leah Davis a ldavis@hhppoa.org. Actualizaremos esta lista y la enviaremos periódicamente a medida que las cosas evolucionen. ¡Gracias por apoyar a los locales cuando puedes!

Si está interesado en anunciar su restaurante en Plantation Living, comuníquese con Leah Davis (ldavis@hhppoa.org). Ella estará feliz de revisar diferentes opciones para usted. ¡El boletín se entrega a todos los hogares en Hilton Head Plantation (aproximadamente 4,200) el día 15 de cada mes!

 

Alfred's Restaurant - (843) 341-3117
Al's Aloha Kitchen - (843) 384-4444
A Lowcountry Backyard Restaurant - (843) 785-9273 (10% off takeout and gift certificates) 
Annie O’s Kitchen - (843) 341-2664
Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe - (843) 785-7700 (10% off all orders)
Bad Biscuit - (843) 785-2423 (10% off takeout and gift certificates)
Bella Italia Pizza - (843) 689-5560
Black Marlin Bayside Grill - (843) 785-4950
Bonefish Grill - (843) 341-3772
British Open Pub (HHI & Bluffton both open) - (843) 686-6736
Captain Woody's -(843) 785-2400 (HHI location)
Carolina Coffee and Crumbs - (843) 342-4800
Catch 22 - (843) 785-6261
Chow Daddy's - (843) 757-2469 
Dockside - (843) 785-3625
Dough Boys - (843) 686-2697
Downtown Deli - (843) 815-5005
ELA's on the Water - (843) 785-3030
FARM (Bluffton) - (843) 707-2041
Fat Baby's Pizza & Subs - (843) 842-4200
Fiesta Fresh (Port Royal Plaza) - 843-342-8808
FISH Casual Coastal Seafood - (843) 342-3474 
Flora's Italian Cafe -  (843) 842-8200 (5pm-8pm, Monday thru Saturday)
Frankie Bones - (843) 682-4455
Frosty Frog Cafe - (843) 686-3764
Frozen Moo - (843) 842-3131
Giuseppi's - (843) 785-4144 (Shelter Cove Location)
Giuseppi's -(843)671-5133 (Sea Pines Location)
Gruby's New York Deli - (843) 842-9111
Healthy Habit - 843-686-5600
Hilton Head Diner - (843) 686-2400
Hilton Head Social Bakery - (843) 715-3349
Hinchey's Chicago Bar - (843) 686-5959
Hinoki Japanese Restaurant - (843) 785-9800
HogsHead Kitchen - (843) 837-4647
Holy Tequila! - (843) 681-8226
Hudson's Seafood House - (843) 681-2772
Il Carpaccio Ristorante - (843) 342-9949
It's Greek To Me - (843) 842-4033
Jane Bistro & Bar - (843) 686-5696
Java Burrito Company - (843) 842-5282
Jersey Mikes - (843) 341-6800
LagerHead Tavern -  (843) 681-2184 (Oyster Reef Golf Club)
LOCAL Pie - HHI number (843)842-PIES (7437) *Bluffton location open as well*
Main Street Cafe - (843) 689-3999
Mangiamo’s - (843) 682-2444
Marley's Shrimp & Burger Shack - (843) 686-5800
May River Grill - (843) 757-5755
Mellow Mushroom - (843) 686-2474
Michael Anthony's - (843) 785-6272 (Special curbside menu)
Mixx on Main - (843) 842-6499
Mulberry Street Trattoria - (843) 837-2426
Munchies Gr8 Bites (Main Street Village) 843-682-6227
New York City Pizza - (843) 689-2229 (North End Location - But All OPEN) Ask them about their 'Make Your Own Pizza Kit's' perfect for kids at home!
Nick's Steak and Seafood -  (843) 686-2920 (BOGO Carry Out)
Nunzio - 843-715-2172
Okko - (843) 341-3377
Old Town Dispensary (Bluffton) 843-837-1893
Olive & Fig Mediterranean Kitchen - (843) 707-1934
Ombra Cucina Italiana - (843) 842-5505
One Hot Mama's - (843) 682-6262
Other Sister's Wine Bar -(843) 715-2004
Philly's Cafe and Deli - (843) 785-9966
Pizza CO. - (843) 681-7437
Plantation Cafe - (843) 342-4472
Pomodori - (843) 686-3100
Pool Bar Jims - (843) 785-5500 (10% off takeout and gift certificates)
Reilley's North End Pub - (843) 681-4153
Relish - (843) 715-0995
Roller's Liquor Store - (843) 842-1200 (Palmetto Bay Road Location)
Ruan Thai -  (843) 681-3700
Santa Fe Cafe - (843) 785-3838
Sea Grass Grille - (843) 785-9990
SERG Takeout Kitchen - (843) 682-3663
Signe’s Restaurant - (866) 807-4463
Skillet's Cafe and Grill - (843) 785-3131
Slapfish - (843) 521-5830 (new to the South End of HHI!)
Sprout Momma - (843) 715-2649
Stack’s Pancakes - (843) 341-3347
Street Meet The American Tavern - (843) 842-2570
Sunset Grille - 843-689-6744 
Thai Smile - (843) 815-2221
The Corner Perk - (843) 816-5674
The Cottage (Bluffton) - 843-757-0508
Crazy Crab (North End) - (843) 681-5021
The Ice Cream Cone (Coligny) - (843) 785-4440
The Juice Hive (Bluffton) - 843-757-2899
The Lucky Rooster Kitchen & Bar - (843) 681-3474 (For more details about their offerings check out their website https://www.luckyroosterhhi.com/pickup 
The Pearl Kitchen & Bar (Bluffton) - (843) 757-5511
The Purple Cow - (843) 842-2570 (Ask them about their cookie decorating kits!)
The Sandbar Beach Eats - (843) 342-7263
Truffles - (843) 815-5551 (Sea Pines Location)
Tio's Latin American Kitchen (Shelter Cove) - (843) 842-8467
TJ's Take & Bake Pizza - 843-681-2900
Wayback Burgers - (843) 785-2650 (Download their app! $5.00 off $25.00)
Watusi Cafe - (843) 686-5200
Yummy House - (843) 681-5888
Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
