23 de abril de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
COVID-19
Volver a "COVID-19"

Unemployment Options! Gov. Kemp, Georgia Dept. of Labor Address.

23 de abril de 2020
17:05
0
OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION

OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION

OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION

 

Gov. Kemp, Georgia Dept. of Labor Address

Unemployment Options

 

Good Afternoon,

Governor Brian P. Kemp and the Georgia Department of Labor are partnering to ensure Georgians understand their unemployment options as the state begins the safe reopening of businesses. Governor Kemp announced plans Monday to safely and incrementally reopen sectors of the economy, and today, Labor Commissioner Mark Butler encouraged employers to work with employees to determine a successful return to work plan.

“Thanks to Governor Kemp and his support, we were able to issue an emergency rule that increased the earnings exemption amount from $55 to $300 allowing individuals to make $300 a week without reducing their weekly benefit amount,” said Commissioner Butler. “If a business opens back up slowly and their employees are returning to work with reduced hours, employers can continue to file employer-filed partial claims on behalf of their employees.”

Pursuant to the emergency rule issued on March 26, 2020, an individual can make up to $300 per week without reducing their maximum weekly benefit amount, allowing employees to work reduced hours and still qualify for state weekly benefits and the federal $600 weekly supplement.

“As we take measured steps to reopen sectors of our state’s economy, it is vital that we continue to support Georgians trying to re-enter the workforce,” said Governor Kemp. “Commissioner Butler and the Department of Labor are working around the clock to do just that. Their action under historic circumstances will continue to give our state’s workforce viable options to put food on the table for their families as we fight COVID-19 together.”

Employer-filed partial claims account for 75 percent of the state’s 1.1 million claims since March 14. Employers are required to report an individual’s weekly gross wages when certifying on behalf of the employee with the GDOL. These employer-filed partial claims can include full-time and part-time employees, as long as employers are accurately reporting an individual’s weekly wages. An employer’s account will not be charged for claims filed against it for employer-filed partial claims during this time.

“Despite claims to the contrary, returning to work does not automatically eliminate an individual’s state unemployment eligibility,” said Butler. “In fact, we designed this provision to encourage employers to continue to file while returning employees to work to take advantage of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) benefits."

The rule states that earnings of $300 or less will not affect entitlement to benefits. Any amount over $300 will be deducted from a claimant’s weekly benefit amount, a payment determination based on an employee’s past wages. As long as a claimant is awarded at least $1 in state benefits, he or she is eligible to receive Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), the additional $600 weekly payment.

“This option was created with lower wage employees in mind,” said Butler. “Allowing Georgians to supplement their income by making an additional $300 or so a week while continuing to receive state benefits, and now the federal supplement, will allow them to continue to heal from the economic wounds brought about by COVID-19.”

If a decision is made by an employee to separate from his/her place of employment, the employee has the right to file an individual claim where an eligibility determination will be made based on the facts presented in the case.

“If an employee is concerned about returning to work due to exposure to COVID-19, we are encouraging employees to communicate with their employers on plans to safely return to work,” explained Butler. “We are all working together on getting Georgians back to work in a safe and stable environment.”

Information on filing an individual unemployment claim, details on how employers must file employer-filed partial claims, and resources for other reemployment assistance can be found on the agency’s webpage at www.gdol.ga.gov.
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
23 abril (DHEC) anunció hoy 161 nuevos casos del nuevo coronavirus COVID-19 y 10 muertes adicionales.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL 

23 de abril de 2020
0
Unemployment Options! Gov. Kemp, Georgia Dept. of Labor Address.

OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION

23 de abril de 2020
0
COMUNICADO OFICIAL del Distrito Escolar del Condado de Beaufort

COMUNICADO OFICIAL del Distrito Escolar del Condado de Beaufort

22 de abril de 2020
0
22 de abril, Información de la Ciudad de Hilton Head Island

COMUNICADO OFICIAL

22 de abril de 2020
0
22 abril (DHEC) anunció hoy 160 nuevos casos del nuevo coronavirus COVID-19 y cinco muertes adicionales.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL 

22 de abril de 2020
0
22 de Abril. Mensaje de la alcaldesa de Bluffton, Lisa Sulka, sobre el coronavirus

COMUNICADO OFICIAL 

22 de abril de 2020
0
El gobernador McMaster de Carolina del Sur anuncia que las escuelas permanecerán cerradas

COMUNICADO OFICIAL 

22 de abril de 2020
0
La Alcaldia de Hilton Head Island se reunió hoy Abril 21 de 2020 y tomó las siguientes decisiones

COMUNICADO OFICIAL

21 de abril de 2020
0
21 abril (DHEC) anunció hoy 172 nuevos casos del nuevo coronavirus COVID-19 y 11 muertes adicionales.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL 

21 de abril de 2020
0
Los beneficiarios del Seguro Social que tienen dependientes y no presentan declaraciones de impuestos necesitan tomar acción para recibir el pago

COMUNICADO OFICIAL 

21 de abril de 2020
0
20 de Abril. Mensaje de la alcaldesa de Bluffton, Lisa Sulka, sobre el coronavirus

COMUNICADO OFICIAL 

20 de abril de 2020
0
Abril 20 de 2020, Actualización del administrador municipal Steve Riley

COMUNICADO OFICIAL

20 de abril de 2020
0
20 abril (DHEC) anunció hoy 64 nuevos casos del nuevo coronavirus COVID-19 y 4 muertes adicionales.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL 

20 de abril de 2020
0
El gobernador de Carolina del Sur, Henry McMaster reabre el acceso público a las playas y algunas tiendas minoristas.

El gobernador Henry McMaster emitió la Orden ejecutiva 2020-28 que elimina  las restricciones establecidas con anterioridad sobre los puntos de acceso...

20 de abril de 2020
0
El gobernador de Carolina del Sur, Henry McMaster presentó "accelerateSC", un plan para levantar la economía del estado.

El gobernador Henry McMaster en su rueda de prensa de actualizacion frente aCOVID-19 en Carolina del Sur, presentó a la comunidad  "accelerateSC", un plan...

20 de abril de 2020
0
Actualización de la Iniciativa Grab & Go Jasper County School District

COMUNICADO OFICIAL 

20 de abril de 2020
0
Carolina del Sur posiblemente abra sus playas la próxima semana, se espera el anuncio del Gobernador McMaster

Noticia en desarrollo. 

18 de abril de 2020
0
18 abril (DHEC) anunció hoy 165 nuevos casos del nuevo coronavirus COVID-19 y 3 muertes adicionales.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL 

18 de abril de 2020
0
17 abril (DHEC) anunció hoy 163 nuevos casos del nuevo coronavirus COVID-19 y 7 muertes adicionales.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL 

17 de abril de 2020
0
Navegación recreativa desde embarcaderos públicos permitidos mañana al mediodía. Por favor lea las actividades prohibidas.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL 

17 de abril de 2020
0
16 abril (DHEC) anunció hoy 276 nuevos casos del nuevo coronavirus COVID-19 y 2 muertes adicionales.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL 

16 de abril de 2020
0
SBA dice que se le acabó el dinero de ayuda a los pequeños negocios.

16 de abril de 2020
0
Abril 15 de 2020, Actualización del administrador municipal Steve Riley

COMUNICADO OFICIAL

15 de abril de 2020
0
15 abril (DHEC) anunció hoy 105 nuevos casos del nuevo coronavirus COVID-19 y 10 muertes adicionales.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL 

15 de abril de 2020
0